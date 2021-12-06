Log in
Communications Services Up As Disney Rises On Cyclical Bets -- Communications Services Roundup

12/06/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Communications services companies rose as traders rotated into economically cyclical areas.

Shares of Walt Disney, the entertainment and movie conglomerate that stands to gain from economic reopening, rose sharply.

Shares of traditionally defensive telecom carriers such as Verizon, retreated.

Chris Cuomo said he is ending his weekday radio show broadcast by Sirius XM Holdings, citing a desire to focus on his next steps and noting that the events of the last week have been difficult for his family. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1733ET

