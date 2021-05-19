Communications Services Up As Investors Hedge On AT&T Deal Implications -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked up as investors hedged their bets on the implications of AT&T's deal with Discovery Communications.

The ad-supported version of the streaming service HBO Max will launch in early June and cost $9.99 per month, a $5 discount from the $14.99 ad-free version of the service, AT&T's WarnerMedia said. Some of Discovery's biggest shareholders will receive a premium price for their stakes in the media company under the deal that combines it with AT&T's media business, The Wall Street Journal reported.

