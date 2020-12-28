Communications Services Up As Investors Shift Into Conventional Media - Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors rotated into traditional media companies and out of "stay-at-home" plays.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications and Slack Technologies lost ground as Covid 19 vaccines continued to roll out in much of the developed world.

Shares of Walt Disney, whose theme parks and movie studios to gain from a return to more normal patterns of travel and entertainment, rose sharply. Disney peers such as CBSViacom also gained.

