Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into a sector hit hard by competition concerns.

Netflix shares rose sharply after analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo boosted their rating on the streaming service's shares.

Markus Dohle resigned as chief executive of Penguin Random House weeks after a federal judge blocked the book publisher's merger with rival Simon & Schuster.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1746ET