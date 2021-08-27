Log in
Communications Services Up As Powell's Speech Viewed As Dovish -- Communications Services Roundup

08/27/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Communications services companies rallied as a relatively dovish statement from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell whetted risk appetite.

Walt Disney's ESPN is seeking to license its brand to major sports-betting companies for at least $3 billion over several years, aiming to capitalize on the fast-growing online gambling industry.

The chief executive of T-Mobile US apologized to customers for a security breach that has exposed personal data from more than 50 million people and said the wireless company was working to strengthen its cyber defenses.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-27-21 1733ET

HOT NEWS