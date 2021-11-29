Communications Services Up As Sector Seen As Less Sensitive to Covid Issues - Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rebounded as traders bet the sector would see strong demand even if the Omicron variant limited movement this winter.

Twitter shares initially surged after Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is stepping down, a departure that comes a year after he withstood a challenge from activist investors.

Mr. Dorsey will be replaced by Chief Technical Officer Parag Agrawal. BT corporate bonds lost ground amid speculation that investment firms may attempt to buy the British carrier's Openreach unit.

