Communications Services Up As Traders Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as traders hedged bets on whether conventional media and telecom companies would navigate shifts in media consumption.

Shares of major carriers such as Verizon and AT&T are down or flat for the year to date amid concerns about such shifts.

ViacomCBS named Brian Robbins chief executive of Nickelodeon and Chris McCarthy chief executive of the MTV Entertainment Group as it readies a major international push for its flagship video-streaming service.

