Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Up As Traders Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup

07/01/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose as traders hedged bets on whether conventional media and telecom companies would navigate shifts in media consumption.

Shares of major carriers such as Verizon and AT&T are down or flat for the year to date amid concerns about such shifts.

ViacomCBS named Brian Robbins chief executive of Nickelodeon and Chris McCarthy chief executive of the MTV Entertainment Group as it readies a major international push for its flagship video-streaming service. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pCaixabank to cut 6,450 jobs in Spain's biggest banking staff overhaul
RE
05:56pStocks reach for records as U.S. jobless claims dive
RE
05:49pS&P 500 hits sixth straight record close
RE
05:43pApollo to buy minority stake in fintech-focused PE firm Motive Partners
RE
05:42pIMF raises U.S. 2021 growth forecast to 7%, assumes Biden spending plans pass
RE
05:35pUtilities Up As Traders Hedge Bets Ahead Of Jobs Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Up As Traders Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pDollar Gains 0.38% to 111.53 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.50% to $1.3762 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.05% to $1.1852 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UK's Micro Focus reports smaller first-half loss o..
4Oil prices up about 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects
5U.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; worker shortages an obstacle

HOT NEWS