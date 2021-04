Communications services companies ticked up as the fallout from Archegos Capital Management's blowup continued to affect the sector.

Shares of ViacomCBS, a major Archegos holding that had tumbled when the hedge fund received margin calls, rose by more than 3%.

Shares of Discovery Communications, another stock affected by Archegos blowup, rose by more than 4% on the session.

