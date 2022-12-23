Advanced search
Communications Services Up, But Trail Market for '22 -- Communcations Services Roundup

12/23/2022 | 05:24pm EST
Communications services companies rallied but the sector was set to record one of the deepest losses of the 11 industry groups on the S&P 500 for 2022.

The Select Sector Communications Services SPDR, which tracks the communications services industry group, is down 39% for the year to date.

Telecom giant AT&T said it would launch broadband services in states it doesn't currently serve by forming a joint venture with investment firm BlackRock to fund the rollout of fiber-optic networks in new markets.

Chinese telecom-equipment maker Huawei Technologies and Nokia reached a deal to continue licensing smartphone and networking technology to each other, as Huawei remains a key player in the building of 5G networks global networks despite years of U.S. sanctions.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1723ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.09% 703.94 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
NOKIA OYJ 0.31% 4.3635 Delayed Quote.-21.96%
HOT NEWS