Communications services companies rose amid anticipation of deal activity.

A Canadian court this week heard closing arguments in a lawsuit against Cineworld Group for walking away from an agreement to buy Toronto-based Cineplex for $1.65 billion, marking one of the last major legal disputes over deals scuttled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

11-05-21 1742ET