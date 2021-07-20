Communications Services Up, Netflix Flat After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose ahead of earnings from streaming service Netflix.

Netflix shares were flat after hours as its subscriber growth topped its projection. Investors viewed Netflix's outlook for subscriber growth as muted, however.

Apple told real-estate developers it wants to lease a large production campus in Los Angeles for its growing entertainment operations, the latest sign of Silicon Valley giants' incursion on the entertainment business in Hollywood.

