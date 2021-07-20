Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Up, Netflix Flat After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup

07/20/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose ahead of earnings from streaming service Netflix.

Netflix shares were flat after hours as its subscriber growth topped its projection. Investors viewed Netflix's outlook for subscriber growth as muted, however.

Apple told real-estate developers it wants to lease a large production campus in Los Angeles for its growing entertainment operations, the latest sign of Silicon Valley giants' incursion on the entertainment business in Hollywood. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1741ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pNetflix details video game push as it forecasts weak growth
RE
05:51pIMF, World Bank to hold October annual meetings only partially in-person
RE
05:49pChipotle says higher beef, freight costs will eat up menu price hikes
RE
05:47pWheat climbs on deteriorating crop conditions
RE
05:46pAMC Entertainment shares up almost 25% as trading volume climbs
RE
05:42pCommunications Services Up, Netflix Flat After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:42pWall Street closes higher, Treasury yields rebound despite COVID variant fears
RE
05:40pTech Up Amid Risk-Appetite Rebound -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pFinancials Up With Long-Dated Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.14% to 87.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers
5Wall Street closes higher, Treasury yields rebound despite COVID variant fears

HOT NEWS