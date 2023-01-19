Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
Communications Services Up; Netflix Rallies After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup 

Communications Services Up; Netflix Rallies After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup

01/19/2023 | 05:06pm EST
Communications services companies rose ahead of key earnings in the sector.

Netflix shares rallied in late trading after the streaming service posted a sharp increase in subscribers and said Co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings would leave that role and remain as executive chairman.

Dominion Voting Systems will depose Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch on Thursday ahead of an expected April trial over allegations that Fox News amplified false claims that the voting-machine company manipulated the 2020 presidential election results against Donald Trump.

LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-funded golf tour that launched last year finally has a television home in the U.S. after signing a deal with CW television network.

Vince McMahon, the executive chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment, agreed to a multimillion-dollar legal settlement with a former wrestling referee who accused him of raping her in 1986, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Federal Trade Commission opened a claims process for former AT&T customers who haven't claimed a refund related to the company's 2019 settlement with the FTC to resolve allegations of misleading consumers about certain data plans.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION -0.54% 31.31 Delayed Quote.3.65%
NETFLIX, INC. -3.23% 315.78 Delayed Quote.10.67%
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 0.01% 88.85 Delayed Quote.30.85%
HOT NEWS