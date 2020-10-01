Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Up On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Communications services companies rose as investors sought out economically cyclical sectors.

Alphabet's Google said it would pay publishers around the world more than $1 billion over the next three years to license news content for a new product called Google News Showcase.

Ligado Networks is seeking to raise as much as $4 billion on the bond market to steer the wireless company clear of a possible bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported. Ligado, formerly known as LightSquared, has acquired WiFi spectrum for use in 5G networks that some critics argue should be preserved for use in global-positioning service applications.

AMC Entertainment fell after credit-ratings firm S&P Global Ratings lowered its issuer credit rating on the cinema chain and also said that as it reopens theaters, the company's cash burn might accelerate. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pCORY GARDNER : Gardner Renews Call for US-Taiwan Bilateral Trade Agreement
PU
05:36pUK firms not seeing 'V'-shaped recovery - British Chambers of Commerce
RE
05:35pSTEEL & TUBE : Update on ASM livestream
PU
05:35pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Arizona Game and Fish Commission and National Park Service Enter into Agreement for Bison Reduction at Grand Canyon National Park
PU
05:35pU.s.-based money market funds see $14 billion outflow in latest week -lipper
RE
05:35pU.s.-based stock funds in week ended wednesday attract $1.1 billion, first inflow in seven weeks -lipper
RE
05:34pU.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout
RE
05:28pMarathon Oil reinstates quarterly base dividend
RE
05:26pCoal baron Murray seeks U.S. benefits to treat his black lung disease - report
RE
05:26pHouse Passes Bill to Allow Lawmakers to Oust U.S. Olympic Movement Leaders -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
3DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group