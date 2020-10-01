Communications Services Up On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors sought out economically cyclical sectors.

Alphabet's Google said it would pay publishers around the world more than $1 billion over the next three years to license news content for a new product called Google News Showcase.

Ligado Networks is seeking to raise as much as $4 billion on the bond market to steer the wireless company clear of a possible bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported. Ligado, formerly known as LightSquared, has acquired WiFi spectrum for use in 5G networks that some critics argue should be preserved for use in global-positioning service applications.

AMC Entertainment fell after credit-ratings firm S&P Global Ratings lowered its issuer credit rating on the cinema chain and also said that as it reopens theaters, the company's cash burn might accelerate.

