Communications Services Up On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rallied as investors rotated back into cyclical sectors, emboldened by stability in Treasury markets and positive vaccine developments.

Russia's communications watchdog accused Twitter of violating Russian law by failing to delete banned content for the past several years, putting more pressure on a platform used by Kremlin opposition activists and exposing it to potential fines.

Video streaming company MobiTV filed for bankruptcy protection, and plans to look for a buyer while staying afloat with a $15.5 million loan from T-Mobile US.

