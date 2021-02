Communications services rose as investors piled into cyclical sectors.

Shares of streaming service Netflix added to recent gains as home-bound viewers around the world continue to bolster its subscription growth.

Shares of cable giant ViacomCBS, which will soon launch its own streaming service, surged while rivals such as Comcast and Walt Disney also gained.

02-01-21 1717ET