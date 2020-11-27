Communications Services Up On Cyclical Rotation, Zoom Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors rotated into cyclical sectors.

Traders braced for another wave of lockdowns, snapping up shares of Netflix and Zoom Video Communications, both of which are viewed as "stay-at-home" bets.

Shares of Slack Technologies, another company whose workplace productivity software has proved popular during lockdowns, were more or less flat after running up earlier this week on reports that Salesforce.com was considering buying the company.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 1356ET