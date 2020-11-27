Log in
Communications Services Up On Cyclical Rotation, Zoom Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup

11/27/2020 | 01:57pm EST
Communications services companies rose as investors rotated into cyclical sectors.

Traders braced for another wave of lockdowns, snapping up shares of Netflix and Zoom Video Communications, both of which are viewed as "stay-at-home" bets.

Shares of Slack Technologies, another company whose workplace productivity software has proved popular during lockdowns, were more or less flat after running up earlier this week on reports that Salesforce.com was considering buying the company.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 1356ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. 1.31% 491.36 Delayed Quote.49.89%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 6.29% 471.61 Delayed Quote.552.15%
