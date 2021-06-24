Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

06/24/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

Advertising-technology company Innovid plans to go public through a merger with a new special-purpose acquisition company from ION Asset Management, adding to a growing list of ad-tech firms going public or considering deals.

JPMorgan Chase has bought a stake in the analytics company that helped make New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft a sports mogul.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-21 1740ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pFedEx shares fall as labor woes weigh on 2022 outlook
RE
05:50pU.S. House committee due to consider sweeping China bill next week
RE
05:49pBlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise
RE
05:42pUtilities Tick Down As Traders Rotate Out Of Defensive Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Up On Rotation Into Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Up After Infrastructure Compromise -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:37pBrazil's National Monetary Council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%
RE
05:37pBrazil's national monetary council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%
RE
05:37pBrazil's national monetary council keeps 2022 and 2023 inflation targets at 3.50% and 3.25%, respectively
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
3Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Hope for the best, prepare for the worse

HOT NEWS