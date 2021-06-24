Communications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

Advertising-technology company Innovid plans to go public through a merger with a new special-purpose acquisition company from ION Asset Management, adding to a growing list of ad-tech firms going public or considering deals.

JPMorgan Chase has bought a stake in the analytics company that helped make New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft a sports mogul.

