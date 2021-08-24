Communications Services Up On Deal Expectations -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as traders bet the sector would see further deal activity.

AMC Networks Chief Executive Josh Sapan is stepping down, capping a 26-year run during which he shepherded hits including "Mad Men" and "The Walking Dead" and masterminded the company's foray into video streaming.

Millions of people are watching high-quality, pirated online versions of Hollywood's top movies sooner than ever after their releases, undermining potential ticket sales and subscriber growth as the industry embraces streaming, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Walt Disney reached a deal with unions representing workers at Disney World in Florida that will require workers to show proof of Covid-19 vaccinations, among the first private-sector unions to reach such a deal.

