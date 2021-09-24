Communications Services Up On Deal Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as traders bet the sector would see more consolidation.

The U.S. Justice Department has reached a deal that will allow Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to return to her home in China nearly three years after she was detained in Canada on behalf of the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported.

Advertising giant WPP will pay $19 million to resolve government allegations that it failed to adequately guard against corruption risks in India, China, Brazil and Peru, securities regulators announced.

Shelley Ross, a veteran television journalist, said CNN anchor Chris Cuomo groped her in 2005 while they were both employees of Walt Disney's ABC News.

