Communications Services Up On Earnings Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into growth sectors amid growing optimism about earnings.

Shares of Netflix rose as investors looked past a controversy about Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special on the streaming service.

A union representing film and television crews said it would strike on Monday unless a deal for a new contract is reached with producers.

Public-relations firm Sard Verbinnen & Co. has agreed to merge with rival Finsbury Glover Hering in a move that will create a major new player in the business of advising companies on deals, crises and other critical situations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-21 1730ET