Communications Services Up On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked up as traders rotated into growth sectors from rate-sensitive value sectors.

T-Mobile US said it will investigate the reported theft of personal information belonging to its customers after data on some of its more than 100 million subscribers were found for sale on the web.

Singer Madonna and her original music label, Warner Music Group, are teaming up again in a deal that spans her entire recorded music catalog, and will include reissued albums and new deluxe editions curated by the performer over the next few years.

Consolidation continued apace in the publishing industry, as Lagardère's Hachette Book Group agreed to buy Workman Publishing for $240 million, publisher of popular educational titles such as Brain Quest, in a deal expected to close this fall.

Facebook said it would back two new underwater cable projects, one in Africa and another in Asia, in collaboration with Alphabet's Google, that aim to give the Silicon Valley giants greater control of the global internet infrastructure that their businesses rely on.

German media concern Axel Springer is in talks to purchase an ownership stake in Washington, D.C., publisher Politico, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would consummate a yearslong relationship between the two companies.

