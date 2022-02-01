Communications Services Up On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into the growth sectors that led the stock market before the January selloff.

Shares of cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings rallied after it posted preliminary fourth-quarter results that showed revenue topping analyst expectations.

Singer-songwriters Graham Nash and India Arie said they plan to pull their music from Spotify Technology, following Neil Young in objection to the platform's star podcaster Joe Rogan.

AT&T shares fell after the widely owned telecom giant said it would roughly halve its dividend payout and divest its WarnerMedia division through a spinoff that would give shareholders 0.24 share for each AT&T share they own, a move that would complete its retreat from the entertainment business.

Comcast's streaming service Peacock will seek to capitalize on viewers' interest in the Beijing winter Olympics after failing to do so during the Tokyo summer games.

