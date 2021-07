Communications services companies rose as traders bet the sector would eke out growth despite intensifying competition in the streaming business.

Shares of Netflix recouped some recent losses. Shares of carriers AT&T and Verizon lagged the market as traders rotated into more economically sensitive areas of the market.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 1723ET