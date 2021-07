Communications services companies rose as traders rotated into growth sectors and out of value sectors.

South Korean game maker Krafton cut the targeted funds to be raised from its up-coming IPO on the Korea stock exchange by 23% to the equivalent of $3.8 billion, as investors' appetite for the maker of shoot-em-up "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" waned somewhat.

