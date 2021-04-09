Communications Services Up On Growth-Sector Demand -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors rotated back into growth sectors, in light of relatively stable Treasury yields.

Facebook disproportionately shows certain types of job ads to men and women, researchers have found, calling into question the company's progress in rooting out bias in its algorithms, according to a study led by University of Southern California researchers.

Community.com, a messaging platform that lets brands, celebrities and others text with consumers, said it has raised a $40 million investment from Salesforce Ventures, the investing arm of software company Salesforce.com.

