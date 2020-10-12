Communications Services Up On Hopes For Apple-Related Plan Upgrades -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as reports that Apple was preparing to launch a new 5G-enabled phone lifted the sector.

Major new smart-phone launches can lead to upgrades in cell-phone plans, lifting the fortunes of T-Mobile US, Verizon, and others.

Extraordinary demand for Trump-related books ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election has put 2020 on pace to be a record sales year for political books, with a tell-all from President Trump's niece Mary the top-selling book on Amazon.com so far this year, and journalist Bob Woodward's latest exposé rapidly rising in the charts.

