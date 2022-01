Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into risky sectors, emboldened by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Mr. Powell indicated that inflation may be caused by temporary supply-chain misalignments, even as he confirmed the central bank stands ready to hike interest rates to contain further price increases.

