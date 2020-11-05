Log in
Communications Services Up On Stimulus Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup

11/05/2020 | 05:31pm EST

Communications services companies rose amid hopes for more monetary and economic stimulus.

T-Mobile US rallied in late trading after it reported better-than-anticipated subscriber growth.

New York Times shares fell as the newspaper publisher said advertising sales slowed.

Walt Disney's ESPN is reducing its workforce by about 10% through a combination of layoffs and attrition of employees, including remote workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Social media giant Facebook took down a fast-growing group on its platform called "Stop the Steal" that was organizing protests of vote counts around the country. The group -- which grew to 361,000 members within 24 hours -- was devoted to protesting the administration of the election, which the organizers allege has been marred by widespread ballot fraud. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 1730ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 2.54% 294.68 Delayed Quote.40.01%
T-MOBILE US 1.07% 117.26 Delayed Quote.47.95%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -5.33% 39.24 Delayed Quote.28.85%
