Communications Services Up On Stimulus Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose amid hopes for more monetary and economic stimulus.

T-Mobile US rallied in late trading after it reported better-than-anticipated subscriber growth.

New York Times shares fell as the newspaper publisher said advertising sales slowed.

Walt Disney's ESPN is reducing its workforce by about 10% through a combination of layoffs and attrition of employees, including remote workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Social media giant Facebook took down a fast-growing group on its platform called "Stop the Steal" that was organizing protests of vote counts around the country. The group -- which grew to 361,000 members within 24 hours -- was devoted to protesting the administration of the election, which the organizers allege has been marred by widespread ballot fraud.

