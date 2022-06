Communications services companies rose sharply as traders rotated back into some of the growth sectors hardest hit in the recent selloff.

Concerns about the world economy and the war in Ukraine featured prominently at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a normally annual ad festival in the South of France that had not met in person since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

