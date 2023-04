Communications services companies rose sharply as traders rotated into high-risk sectors after a surprisingly large drop in wholesale inflation.

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery lagged the broad market as Wall Street analysts warned the rebranding of its HBO Max streaming service could put some subscribers off. Warner Bros is removing the HBO brand from the name of the service.

04-13-23 1706ET