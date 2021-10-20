Communications Services Up Slightly After Mixed Earnings - Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked up after mixed earnings.

Verizon Communications shares rose after it reported an up-tick in subscriber growth numbers for the second straight quarter, and shifted more customers to premium 5G plans.

Bids for the Federal Communications Commission's auction of 3.45 gigahertz frequencies hit $15 billion, passing a key threshold that keeps the auction alive.

Shares of streaming giant Netflix slipped despite a report of stronger-than-forecast subscriber growth amid conservative growth projections and continued controversy about a recent comedy special.

A group of protesters gathered outside one of Netflix's Los Angeles offices Wednesday to express their anger over the Dave Chappelle special, and some employees staged a walkout.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-21 1729ET