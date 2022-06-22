Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Communications Services Up Slightly Amid Joint Venture Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

06/22/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Communications services companies ticked up as amid joint venture activity.

Comcast's NBCUniversal and Alphabet's Google have emerged as top contenders to partner with Netflix and help the streaming giant create an advertising-supported tier of its service, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Twitter and e-commerce technology company Shopify said they were teaming up to make it easier for people to buy items that Shopify merchants post on the social-media platform.

Longtime Warner Music Group Chief Executive Steve Cooper plans to exit the company next year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1742ET

