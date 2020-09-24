Log in
Communications Services Up Slightly On Volatile Session -- Communications Services Roundup

09/24/2020 | 04:49pm EDT

Communications services companies rose slightly in volatile trading.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications fell sharply, continuing a highly volatile path for the maker of newly popular video-conferencing software. Zoom shares had more than doubled from June levels at Wednesday's peak over $500, but they fell more than 6% on Thursday.

E.W. Scripps agreed to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion in a move to significantly expand the TV station owner's reach with the backing of Warren Buffett's investment firm Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire plans to make a $600 million preferred-equity investment in Scripps to help finance the purchase of closely held ION.

Already a big player in the music and podcasting businesses, Spotify Technology struck a partnership deal with television-and-movie production studio Chernin Entertainment to create television, movies and digital-video programming based on Spotify's hundreds of original series.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.34% 313780 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -1.61% 231.26 Delayed Quote.57.17%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -7.10% 464.98 Delayed Quote.635.64%

