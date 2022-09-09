Advanced search
Communications Services Up With Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup

09/09/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
Communications services companies rallied as traders rotated into high-risk sectors.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms, among the laggards for the year to date, surged.

Shares of T-Mobile US rose after the cell-phone carrier said its board of directors authorized up to $14 billion in stock buybacks, in a move that shows how the telecommunications industry has evolved in recent years.

The special-purpose acquisition company taking Trump Media & Technology Group public will pay nearly $3 million to get three more months to complete the deal, tightening an already narrow path for the merger.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1717ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 4.37% 169.15 Delayed Quote.-51.82%
T-MOBILE US 0.23% 145.7 Delayed Quote.25.34%
