Communications Services Up With Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rallied as traders rotated into high-risk sectors.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms, among the laggards for the year to date, surged.

Shares of T-Mobile US rose after the cell-phone carrier said its board of directors authorized up to $14 billion in stock buybacks, in a move that shows how the telecommunications industry has evolved in recent years.

The special-purpose acquisition company taking Trump Media & Technology Group public will pay nearly $3 million to get three more months to complete the deal, tightening an already narrow path for the merger.

