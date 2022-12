Communications services companies rose as traders sought out high-risk sectors in light of weakening inflation data.

Netflix, which saw a strong opening for its "Wednesday" series based on "Addams Family," rose by almost 4%.

Less speculative issues such as Verizon Communications fell.

