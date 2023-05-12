Communications services companies were more or less flat, reviving late in the session amid a rebound in risk appetite.

Netflix plans to reduce its spending by $300 million this year in an effort to bolster its profitability in a competitive field, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Elon Musk said he has picked NBCUniversal's advertising boss Linda Yaccarino to succeed him as Twitter chief executive. Ms Yaccarino helped launch the Peacock streaming service, and develop digital-advertising strategies for Comcast's broadcast television unit.

