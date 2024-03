Communications services companies ticked up as traders rotated back into high-risk sectors.

Netflix inched higher after a significant selloff Tuesday. Paramount Global shares ticked up as the studio said price hikes for streaming would be a key driver of growth, but didn't plan to impose any this year.

