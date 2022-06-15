Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
Communications Services Up as Beaten-Down Sectors Rally -- Communications Services Roundup

06/15/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
Communications services companies rallied, as traders bought back into the sectors hardest hit in the stock slump so far.

More than 1.5 billion people watch YouTube Shorts every month, Alphabet's Google disclosed, indicating the short-video service had reached a comparable scale to rival app TikTok after launching less than two years ago.

The board of World Wrestling Entertainment is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Spotify Technology will slow its hiring by 25%, Chief Executive Daniel Ek told employees in an email Wednesday, according to a person familiar with its contents.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1716ET

