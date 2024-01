Communications services companies ticked up alongside other higher risk sectors as the bull market in stocks heated up.

Communications services is among the top three performing industry groups of the 11 on the S&P 500, as momentum in the sector continues to build, said J.D. Joyce, president of Joyce Wealth Management.

