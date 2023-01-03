Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Up as Disney Rises -- Communications Services Roundup

01/03/2023 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into the beaten-down sector.

Shares of Walt Disney recouped some of their recent losses as concerns about box-office sales for "Avatar: The Way of Water" subsided.

London-based Cineworld Group, owner of Regal cinemas, denied there were any talks with AMC Entertainment Holdings regarding the sale of its cinema assets.

Telefonica Brasil tumbled, amid concerns about incoming Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's economic policies.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1719ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -3.44% 3.93 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 0.80% 3.671 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. 0.29% 3.454 Delayed Quote.1.74%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.41% 88.97 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:38pEx-CFO pleads guilty to stealing from SPACs to trade meme stocks, cryptocurrencies
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.71% to 97.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 1.11% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.67% to $1.1967 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.21% to 131.01 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDogecoin Lost 3.48% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEthereum Lost 0.88% to $1210.65 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBitcoin Lost 0.35% to $16666.65 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pPM Rishi Sunak sets out priorities for Britain, responds to critics
RE
05:34pAmazon secures $8 billion loan
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Downgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Exclusive-Tesla China boss Zhu promoted to global role - company postin..
4Chinese EV Stocks Rise After Strong December Deliveries
5Apple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2..

HOT NEWS