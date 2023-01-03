Communications Services Up as Disney Rises -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into the beaten-down sector.

Shares of Walt Disney recouped some of their recent losses as concerns about box-office sales for "Avatar: The Way of Water" subsided.

London-based Cineworld Group, owner of Regal cinemas, denied there were any talks with AMC Entertainment Holdings regarding the sale of its cinema assets.

Telefonica Brasil tumbled, amid concerns about incoming Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's economic policies.

