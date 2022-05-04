Communications Services Up as Fed Statement Spurs Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rallied, as traders rotated back into high-risk sectors in the wake of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

Newspaper publisher New York Times said it added 387,000 digital subscribers in the first quarter, thanks in part to its recent acquisitions of sports-media company the Athletic and viral word game Wordle.

Sinclair Broadcast Group rose after the television-station operator forecast record political-advertising sales for a mid-term election year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1747ET