Communications services companies rose sharply as traders rotated back into growth sectors in light of a decline in commodity prices.

Hopes that a drop in a wide variety of commodities could signal a peak to inflation supported sectors that have taken the hardest hits from inflation worries.

Streaming service Netflix is laying off about 300 employees globally in another round of job cuts.

06-23-22 1745ET