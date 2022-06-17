Communications Services Up as Growth Sectors Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into some of the growth sectors that have taken the brunt of the selling this week.

Vince McMahon, the public face of American wrestling, stepped aside as chief executive and chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment, under pressure from disclosure of a board investigation into alleged misconduct.

AT&T and Verizon Communications said they would slowly lift self-imposed limits on their 5G network expansion near some airports over the coming year.

