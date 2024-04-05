Communications services companies rose as momentum built in one of the strongest sectors for the year to date.

Shares of Paramount Global slipped amid mounting skepticism that Hollywood studio Skydance Media would complete a reported acquisition attempt of the entertainment giant.

Samsung Electronics plans to more than double its total semiconductor investment in Texas to roughly $44 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

