News: Latest News
Communications Services Up as Musk Pursues Twitter Deal -- Communications Services Roundup

10/04/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Communications services companies rose sharply as a stalled social media deal looked set to close after all.

Twitter shares leapt after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk offered to close his acquisition of the social-media concern on the terms he originally agreed to, abandoning a monthslong battle to undo the $44 billion deal days before a trial.

Meta Platforms plans to shrink some of its offices, responding to demand for hybrid working situations among its employees.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.20% 140.28 Delayed Quote.-58.79%
TESLA, INC. 2.90% 249.44 Delayed Quote.-31.19%
