Communications Services Up as Musk Pursues Twitter Deal -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose sharply as a stalled social media deal looked set to close after all.

Twitter shares leapt after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk offered to close his acquisition of the social-media concern on the terms he originally agreed to, abandoning a monthslong battle to undo the $44 billion deal days before a trial.

Meta Platforms plans to shrink some of its offices, responding to demand for hybrid working situations among its employees.

10-04-22 1714ET