Communications services companies rallied as fears about streaming-service growth diminished.

Netflix rallied after the bell, adding to gains on the session, following a less-severe-than-feared drop in subscribers.

A Delaware judge agreed to social media company Twitter's request to fast-track its lawsuit seeking to compel Elon Musk to go through with his $44 billion purchase of the company.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1727ET