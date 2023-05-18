Communications services companies rose amid optimism about a new model for streaming services.

Shares of Netflix jumped 9% after the largest U.S. streaming service said it had roughly 5 million subscribers for its ad-supported offering. Netflix made the disclosure after presenting to Madison Avenue advertising firms.

In another sign of a seismic shift in the streaming business, ESPN is laying the groundwork to sell its channel directly to cable cord-cutters as a subscription service in coming years, a shift with profound implications for the company and the broader television business.

ESPN owner Walt Disney is reversing course on a nearly $900 million investment in a new corporate campus in Florida that would have relocated more than 2,000 employees, mostly from its theme parks unit, to the town of Lake Nona, outside Orlando. Disney has been locked in a rhetorical battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

