Communications Services Up as Risky Sectors Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose sharply as traders rotated back into some of the sectors hardest hit in last week's selloff.

Meta Platforms shares rose after reports that the Facebook owner was the latest Silicon Valley giant planning sweeping layoffs.

Elon Musk, who has planned mass layoffs at Twitter, cracked down on people who impersonate others on the social medium.

The Supreme Court heard challenges to the independent enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1747ET