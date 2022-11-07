Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Up as Risky Sectors Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup

11/07/2022 | 10:47pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose sharply as traders rotated back into some of the sectors hardest hit in last week's selloff.

Meta Platforms shares rose after reports that the Facebook owner was the latest Silicon Valley giant planning sweeping layoffs.

Elon Musk, who has planned mass layoffs at Twitter, cracked down on people who impersonate others on the social medium.

The Supreme Court heard challenges to the independent enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 6.53% 96.72 Delayed Quote.-73.01%
TESLA, INC. -5.01% 197.08 Delayed Quote.-41.10%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pBrazil's TIM reports flat Q3 profit, surge in revenue
RE
05:51pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Test Multiyear Highs - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:50pUK to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation -The Times
RE
05:49pAustralian Inflation Expectations Continue to Jump
DJ
05:48pMusk throws weight behind Republicans in U.S. midterms
RE
05:47pCommunications Services Up as Risky Sectors Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:45pTech Up As Apple Warning Sloughed Off -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:37pSouth Korea's Heungkuk says it to exercise call option on dollar bond
RE
05:37pSouth korea's heungkuk life insurance says it will excercise cal…
RE
05:37pUK chancellor Jeremy Hunt to announce a tax raid on inheritance -Telegraph
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Teleperformance : Letter to Shareholders on content moderator operation..
2Miners, energy stocks drag FTSE 100 as China upholds COVID policy
3TotalEnergies leads Shell, BP in renewables race, but shares sag
4Amarin Highlights Key Data Presented at American Heart Association 2022..
5Intercept Announces Additional Positive Data in Fibrosis due to NASH fr..

HOT NEWS