Communications Services Up as Selloff Pauses -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as a long slide for the sector paused.

The Communications Services Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund rose by 1% but remains about 26% lower for the year to date.

Walt Disney shares slipped after the entertainment conglomerate said it added more streaming subscribers than expected, but warned that it faces weakness in the months to come after the unexpected surge.

Social media concern Twitter fell after Chief Executive Parag Agrawal fired two senior executives and paused more hiring as it awaits the outcome of Elon Musk's attempt to buy it out.

