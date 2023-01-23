Communications Services Up as Streaming Fears Fade -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as fears about the streaming industry faded.

Shares of Netflix rose by roughly 5% and are roughly double their levels as fears that its subscriber-growth had peaked diminished in the wake of a strong earnings report.

Spotify rose after the Swedish music-streaming service unveiled plans to lay off 600 workers worldwide.

Bloomberg LP, the financial news and data business relied on by much of Wall Street, has admitted misleading customers of a key securities pricing product for which it will pay a $5 million fine, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced.

